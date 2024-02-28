Meet IAS Saumya Sharma, wife of IPS Archit Chandak, she cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, her AIR was...

Saumya Sharma is an inspiring figure in the realm of civil services in India. Despite facing challenges that would deter many, she emerged victorious, passing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam on her very first attempt. Her All India Rank (AIR) of 9 in 2018 underscored her exceptional capabilities.

What sets Saumya apart is not just her remarkable achievement, but the journey she undertook to reach it. Deaf since the age of 16, she defied the odds, refusing to let her disability hinder her ambitions. While many candidates might falter in the face of such adversity, Saumya's determination remained unshaken.

Saumya's academic prowess was evident from her earlier years, earning her a coveted spot at the prestigious National Law School. It was in 2017 that she decided to pursue her dream of serving the nation through the civil services. Despite having only four months to prepare for the UPSC exam, Saumya dove into her studies with unwavering passion.

What makes Saumya's achievement even more remarkable is her decision not to avail herself of special accommodations for individuals with disabilities. Opting instead to compete under the general category, she demonstrated her commitment to meritocracy.

Her journey to success was not without its challenges. Battling severe illness during the main exam, Saumya refused to yield. She displayed immense resilience, showing up to take the UPSC exam despite being bedridden with a high fever.

Today, Saumya Sharma serves in the Maharashtra cadre as an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer. Her dedication to public service is further exemplified by her current role as the CEO of the Nagpur Zilla Parishad. Alongside her professional accomplishments, she boasts a substantial following on social media, with over 250K Instagram followers.

Adding another layer to her story, Saumya is married to IPS officer Archit Chandak, currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Nagpur.