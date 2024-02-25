Twitter
Meet IAS officer who studied law, did MA in music, cracked UPSC exam without coaching in 2nd attempt with AIR...

Pallavi Mishra completed her schooling in Bhopal and graduated in law from the National Law University, Delhi.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 07:34 AM IST

Photo: Instagram
It's a commonly held belief that cracking the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam, which is one of India's toughest competitive examinations, requires months if not years of rigorous coaching. However, the story of Bhopal's Pallavi Mishra challenges this norm. Without the aid of a coaching institute, she not only managed to pass the UPSC but also secured a commendable AIR 73 in her second attempt.

Pallavi Mishra completed her schooling in Bhopal and graduated in law from the National Law University, Delhi. She was quite interested in music. So after completing her law degree, she did her Masters in music. She is a trained classical singer. IAS Pallavi learned music from the late Pandit Siddharam Koravara.

Her father, Ajay Mishra, is a senior advocate, and her mother, Dr. Renu Mishra, is a senior scientist. Her elder brother, Aditya Mishra, is the Deputy Commissioner of Indore (Aaditya Mishra IPS). He is an IPS officer. Pallavi gives credit for her success to her family and especially to her elder brother.

Pallavi Mishra failed in her first attempt at the UPSC exam. But she did not give up and prepared again. After failing in the mains exam in the first attempt, she understood her mistakes (UPSC Exam Preparation Tips). In the next attempt, she worked on those mistakes. In the first attempt, she chose the wrong topic for the essay. In the second attempt of the UPSC exam, she practiced essay writing extensively.

IAS Pallavi Mishra is active on the social media site Instagram (IAS Pallavi Mishra Instagram). She has more than 30 thousand followers there. During her service, she wants to work on climate change. Along with this, she will try to reach out to women with government schemes related to their health and education. She wants everyone in her city to feel safe.

