Meet IAS officer, who quit social media, lived like 'monk' to clear UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 05:41 PM IST

Getting through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a very challenging task. With the hope of passing the civil services exam, millions of students travel from their hometowns to large cities in search of the best tutoring. Only a select few succeed on the test even then. 

Bishnoi attended the St. Mary's Convent School in Ajmer to further her education. Following that, she relocated to Delhi to attend the University of Delhi's Indraprastha College for Women to study Bachelars. Bishnoi completed her postgraduate studies in political science at MDS University in Ajmer. 

Following her graduation, Pari Bishnoi began thinking about passing the IAS exam. Pari stopped using her phone entirely and deleted all of her social media accounts in order to study for the test. 

Her sole concern was passing the UPSC exam. On her third attempt, Pari passed the UPSC exam in 2019. She obtained an All India Rank (AIR) of thirty. She is currently employed as a sub-divisional officer in Gangtok, Sikkim.  She had previously worked as an assistant secretary in the Indian government's Ministry of Petroleum and Gas.

