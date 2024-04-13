Twitter
Education

Meet IAS officer, who failed in school exams, later cracked UPSC in her first attempt at age of 22

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 06:33 PM IST

Anju Sharma's path to becoming one of the youngest IAS officers in India is proof of her tenacity and willpower. She encountered obstacles, but she persisted and triumphed, becoming an inspiration to aspirants around the country.

At the present day, Anju is a remarkable example of success, serving as Principal Secretary to the Government Education Department (Higher & Technical Education) at Sachivalaya in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Her story is proof of the transformational potential of patience, persistence, and hard work. 

Anju's academic prowess is unmatched; she has won gold medals in both her MBA and BSc from the University of Rajasthan in Jaipur, in addition to excelling in her school and college examinations. She is unique because of her unwavering dedication to self-improvement and rejection of last-minute planning.

Anju's rise to fame serves as a potent reminder that setbacks are not fatalities but rather stepping stones towards achievement. Her story, from academic failure to board exam success, from college honours to UPSC victory, encourages a great number of people to keep going when things get tough. 

Anju Sharma is not only a role model but also a real-life example of the transformational potential of tenacity and resilience. Her narrative speaks to the aspirants' hearts everywhere, inspiring us to believe that everything is possible if we put in the necessary effort and perseverance.

