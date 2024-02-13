Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, donated more than Rs 6200 crore to employees, doesn’t even own a smartphone, he is…

Apple beats Rs 25900000 crore company in AI race, ahead of Google, Meta in buying…

Meet IAS officer, who got AIR 2 in first attempt, is married to IAS officer, she and Tina Dabi...

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, got AIR...

Meet woman, backbone of Isha Ambani’s Rs 840000 crore brand, Mukesh Ambani gifted Rs 1500 crore…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, donated more than Rs 6200 crore to employees, doesn’t even own a smartphone, he is…

Meet IAS officer, who got AIR 2 in first attempt, is married to IAS officer, she and Tina Dabi...

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, got AIR...

 9 animals with incredible sixth sense

7 benefits of hair oiling

5 ways smoking impacts sexual health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Meet actor who was on path to become superstar, gave some superhit films, career ended after he went jail for...

Meet actress who earned Rs 10 for 1st film, became highest-paid, married at peak of career but remained single due to..

Meet actress who was adopted by Bollywood superstar from garbage heap, is now becoming famous in Hollywood, she is..

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, got AIR...

Laghima, who was born in the charming Rajasthani neighbourhood of Alwar, is a living example of perseverance and hard work. She threw herself into UPSC preparation after graduating in 2021, choosing a self-directed approach over the conventional coaching route.

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 09:41 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The intensely competitive UPSC exam is a significant undertaking that frequently causes many candidates to give up on their dreams in the process of obtaining a coveted spot in the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS). A small percentage of candidates—roughly 1% of all applicants—are able to secure a spot on the final roster out of the vast pool of candidates hoping to pass the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) and become IAS, IPS, or IFS officers.

Although the general consensus is that coaching is the best way to prepare for the UPSC, some people choose a different route and rely only on self-study to get them where they want to go. Let's introduce Laghima Tiwari, a remarkable person who triumphed over all odds. Equipped with an electronics and communication engineering degree from Delhi Technological University, Laghima made history in the UPSC CSE 2022 by achieving an impressive All India Rank 19 in her first attempt.

Laghima, who was born in the charming Rajasthani neighbourhood of Alwar, is a living example of perseverance and hard work. She threw herself into UPSC preparation after graduating in 2021, choosing a self-directed approach over the conventional coaching route. Laghima spent a year going through the static sections, learning about general studies, and keeping up with current events. She was inspired by the success stories of previous students that were posted on YouTube and other platforms.

Laghima chose anthropology as an optional subject for the UPSC Mains exam. Without the assistance of official coaching, she successfully navigated the exam's complexities by combining intense self-study with simulated test scenarios. Laghima's success was largely attributed to her parents' unwavering support, whose confidence in her abilities and words of encouragement were crucial to her journey. She emphasised how crucial it is to develop a clear mindset right away so that applicants can focus entirely on their exam preparation.

Laghima encouraged aspiring students to create a flexible study plan that can adjust to the ups and downs of the exam process as she shared her wisdom with them. Laghima stressed the fundamental values of consistency, perseverance, and careful revision. She also stressed that candidates should learn from their mock test mistakes and analyse them carefully to identify areas where they can improve.

Additionally, Laghima emphasised how important it is to smoothly move from preliminary exam preparation to Mains exam preparation afterward, urging a proactive strategy even for individuals who are on the verge of success. Laghima's story is essentially a source of inspiration for those who aspire to be like her; it is a demonstration of the transformational potential of tenacity, confidence, and an unwavering dedication to one's objectives.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot on this date; couple's wedding invite goes viral

Meet owner of over 17 crore acres of land, owns land in every state of India, total value is Rs...

Sheher People's Forum for Delhi City Civil society protests against demolitions in Mehrauli

Meet man who was hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his whopping salary is...

Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023: Celebrating healthcare achievements and innovation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE