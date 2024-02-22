Twitter
Meet son of famous film actor who cracked UPSC with full-time job, became IAS officer without coaching, his AIR was…

He is currently posted as the Sub Collector in Tamil Nadu's Trippur district.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 06:13 AM IST

Normally, kids of famous actors choose to join the film industry and become film stars. But few rare people like to move out of their comfort zone and do something, which makes them achieve much more than they could do otherwise. We are talking about IAS Shrutanjaya, the son of a renowned Tamil actor Chinni Jayanth (actual name Krishnamurthy Narayanan), who achieved success in an entirely different field. His father, Krishnamurthy is one of the renowned Tamil stars, known for his comedy stints in 80s films starring Rajinikanth.

Since childhood, Shrutanjaya Narayanan loved to perform in plays and other events with friends. Thereafter, he saw theatre as an opportunity to express himself and excelled there. Meanwhile, he pursued his Bachelor's degree from the College of Engineering, Guindy. Then, Shrutanjaya went to Ashoka University for his Master's degree.

After finishing his studies, he began working in a start-up. That moment he chose to give up acting and prepare for UPSC civil services. Shrutanjaya invested 4-5 hours per day self-studying and then worked the night shift. 

Thereafter, he began investing 10 to 12 hours studying. In 2015, he cracked the UPSC exam with a phenomenal All India Rank (AIR) 75, and became an IAS officer in 2nd attempt.

His father expressed that he was very proud of him for his stupendous achievement. He is currently posted as the Sub Collector in Tamil Nadu's Trippur district.

 
