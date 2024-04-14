Meet IAS officer, social media influencer who cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, secured AIR...

Srushti Deshmukh was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, in Kasturba Nagar. When she cleared the UPSC exam, she was only 23 years old.

One of the hardest exams in India is the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, which is required to become an IAS officer. Numerous students will take the UPSC exam each year. Only a small number of people succeed in passing the exam and realising their dream of working for the government because it is a very competitive exam. Here is the tale of Srushti Deshmukh Gowda, an IAS officer who achieved All India Rank 5 in 2018 after passing the UPSC exam on her first try.

Srushti Deshmukh was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, in Kasturba Nagar. When she cleared the UPSC exam, she was only 23 years old.When Srushti Deshmukh Gowda was in school, she was an intelligent student. She attended Carmel Convent School at BHEL in Bhopal, where she received a 93.4% on her board exam.

Srushti Deshmukh wanted to attend the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), the country's most esteemed engineering college. In actuality, though, she was unable to pass the JEE and was admitted to Lakshmi Narain College of Technology in Bhopal, where she finished her B.Tech in Chemical Engineering.

Along with her daily yoga practice, Srushti Deshmukh enjoys listening to music. Father Jayant Deshmukh is an engineer, and mother Sunita Deshmukh is a teacher. Srushti Deshmukh was raised by both parents. Doctor Nagarjun B. Gowda, an IAS officer, is the husband of Srushti Deshmukh, a fellow batchmate.