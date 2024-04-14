Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet single mother who began making candles at 45; is now one of India’s richest woman with net worth of...

Meet IAS officer, social media influencer who cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, secured AIR...

Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Delhi traffic police issues advisory; check routes to avoid

This director once worked as office boy, married top actress, gave Bollywood's biggest musical hit, is now worth...

Malayalam film producers' body FEFKA to boycott PVR in Kerala over fee dispute; details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet single mother who began making candles at 45; is now one of India’s richest woman with net worth of...

Meet IAS officer, social media influencer who cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, secured AIR...

Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Delhi traffic police issues advisory; check routes to avoid

10 Bollywood stars who own most expensive cars 

Foods to lower bad cholesterol naturally in women

Reasons why you should add carrots in your diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Israel-Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches Explosive-Laden Drones, Dozens Of Rockets At Northern Israel

Sydney Mall Stabbing: Six Dead, Toddler Among Multiple Injured, Knifeman Fatally Shot

Israel-Iran Row: Hezbollah Fires 'Dozens Of Rockets' At Israel In Retaliation For Airstrikes

Malayalam film producers' body FEFKA to boycott PVR in Kerala over fee dispute; details inside

This director once worked as office boy, married top actress, gave Bollywood's biggest musical hit, is now worth...

Maidaan box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn-starrer sees huge 83% growth due to word of mouth, crosses Rs 15 crore

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer, social media influencer who cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, secured AIR...

Srushti Deshmukh was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, in Kasturba Nagar. When she cleared the UPSC exam, she was only 23 years old.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 06:13 AM IST

article-main
(Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the hardest exams in India is the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, which is required to become an IAS officer. Numerous students will take the UPSC exam each year. Only a small number of people succeed in passing the exam and realising their dream of working for the government because it is a very competitive exam. Here is the tale of Srushti Deshmukh Gowda, an IAS officer who achieved All India Rank 5 in 2018 after passing the UPSC exam on her first try.

Srushti Deshmukh was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, in Kasturba Nagar. When she cleared the UPSC exam, she was only 23 years old.When Srushti Deshmukh Gowda was in school, she was an intelligent student. She attended Carmel Convent School at BHEL in Bhopal, where she received a 93.4% on her board exam. 

Srushti Deshmukh wanted to attend the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), the country's most esteemed engineering college. In actuality, though, she was unable to pass the JEE and was admitted to Lakshmi Narain College of Technology in Bhopal, where she finished her B.Tech in Chemical Engineering. 

Along with her daily yoga practice, Srushti Deshmukh enjoys listening to music. Father Jayant Deshmukh is an engineer, and mother Sunita Deshmukh is a teacher. Srushti Deshmukh was raised by both parents. Doctor Nagarjun B. Gowda, an IAS officer, is the husband of Srushti Deshmukh, a fellow batchmate.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, an Indian genius, who led NASA mission during recent solar eclipse

'Wasn't given parole to meet ailing mother, could not...': Rajnath Singh recalls Emergency, hits out at Opposition

Meet actress, whose first two films earned Rs 2900 crore, won National Award, career ended after third movie; now she…

Meet Isha Ambani's lesser-known relative who owns Rs 6368 crore business, he is Mukesh Ambani's...

US President Joe Biden predicts Iran attack on Israel 'sooner than later', issues stern warning

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement