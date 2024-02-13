Meet IAS officer, who got AIR 2 in first attempt, is married to IAS officer, she and Tina Dabi...

Becoming an IAS officer remains a coveted dream for many, and amidst the countless aspirants, only a select few achieve this milestone each year. Today, we delve into the inspiring journey of Renu Raj, a former surgeon who transitioned into an esteemed IAS officer. Hailing from Kottayam, Kerala, Renu's upbringing was grounded in a family where her father served in a government role. She pursued her early education at St. Teresa's Higher Secondary School in Changanassery before obtaining her medical degree from the esteemed Government Medical College in Kottayam.

While practicing as a surgeon, Renu embarked on a new path by preparing for the UPSC examination. With diligent effort and dedication, she not only cleared the exam but secured an impressive All India Rank of 2 in her very first attempt.

Renu's commitment to public service led her to leave her medical career behind and pursue her passion for administrative roles. Renowned for her decisive actions against unauthorised constructions and land encroachments in the picturesque hill station of Munnar, Renu Raj has become a symbol of proactive governance.

For Renu, becoming an IAS officer was a cherished childhood aspiration. Currently serving as the District Collector and District Magistrate of Wayanad, she shares her journey with her husband, Sriram Venkitaraman. Renu's personal life has seen ups and downs like fellow IAS officer Tina Dabi, who found love a second time in doctor-turned-IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande. While this is Sriram's first marriage, Renu was previously married to Dr. Bhagat L S, a healthcare professional, before their marriage ended in divorce.

Both Renu and Sriram embarked on their respective journeys into the civil services, with Sriram becoming an IAS officer in 2012 and Renu achieving the same feat in 2014. Their story reflects the transformative power of dedication and perseverance.

In reflecting on her transition from a medical practitioner to a civil servant, Renu highlights the broader impact of her role, stating, "As a doctor, I could help 50 or 100 patients, but as a civil servant, one decision can benefit thousands of people."