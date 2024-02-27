Twitter
Meet IAS officer who lived like a 'monk' to clear UPSC exam in third attempt, got AIR...

IAS Officer quit social media and lived like a 'monk' to cut down distractions and focus on studies.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 06:58 AM IST

UPSC is considered one of the toughest exams in India. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for the exam to become IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS officers. Many aspirants take 2-3 attempts to crack the UPSC civil service exam. But there is an IAS Pari Bishnoi who lived like a ‘monk’ to crack UPSC in her third attempt. 

IAS Pari Bishnoi hails from Bikaner Rajasthan. Her mother Sushila Bishnoi works as a police officer in the GRP, while her father Maniram Bishnoi is an advocate. Pari's grandfather, Gopiram Bishnoi, served as the village sarpanch in Kakra four times.

She pursued her education at the Ajmer St. Mary's Convent School. After that, Pari Bishnoi relocated to Delhi to get her undergraduate degree at the Indraprastha College for Women of the University of Delhi. She finished her master's degree in political science at MDS University in Ajmer. She was also NET-JRF compliant. 

After that, she started her UPSC career to become an IAS officer. Once said in her interview that her daughter deleted all of her social media accounts and had even stopped using her phone. She further mentioned that as Pari studied for the exam, he lived a monastic lifestyle. Her perseverance and hard work finally paid off in 2019 when she cleared the UPSC exam on her third attempt and received an AIR 30.

She is currently working in Gangtok, Sikkim, as a Sub Divisional Officer. Earlier, she was an Assistant Secretary in the Indian government's Ministry of Petroleum and Gas.

She was also in the news last month for private reasons when she married Bhavya Bishnoi, the youngest member of the Haryana assembly from Adampur, Hisar, in an opulent Udaipur wedding.

Bhavya is the son of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

