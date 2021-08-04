Meet Himanshu Nagpal who secured AIR 26 in UPSC exam in first attempt even after sudden death of father and brother

Life throws many difficulties at us, but if you work towards achieving something with all your mind and heart, you'll definitely achieve it in spite of the numerable adversities that come your way because diligence pays off, eventually. IAS officer Himanshu Nagpal's success story should inspire all UPSC aspirants.

Himanshu was faced with untold personal tragedy in life but his diligence and true dedication made him an IAS officer in the first attempt itself.

The sudden death of father

IAS officer Himanshu Nagpal had cleared the UPSC exam in the first attempt itself and he gives full credit to his father for this. During graduation, his father met with an accident and died. However, Himanshu took his father's last words very seriously and studied hard. He achieved his goal of becoming an IAS officer by clearing the UPSC exam in the very first attempt.

Elder brother also died months later

It was only a couple of months after the death of Himanshu's father that his brother also died. Himanshu was shattered and broken. After this, he lost focus on his studies and began living at home.

Uncle took care of him

Then, his uncle took care of him and sent him to study. Himanshu had by then decided to clear the UPSC exam anyhow. He worked hard day and night and fulfilled his dream by securing 26th rank in UPSC in the very first attempt.

Himanshu was weak in academics

Himanshu Nagpal belongs to a village in Haryana and did his intermediate education in the Hindi medium. He wasn't very smart. When he visited the college for the first time, his father also went there with him. Seeing the list of toppers there, his father said to Himanshu that he wanted to see his name on the list. When his father was returning home, he met with an accident and died.

One has got to start from zero while preparing for UPSC

Himanshu says it doesn't matter how you're in your studies initially. You've got to start out from zero in UPSC and by working hard day and night to taste success.