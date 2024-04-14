Twitter
Meet girl who escaped child marriage, topped in class 12th, now she aspires…

This girl exemplifies how education can break down barriers and open up new opportunities for those who are willing to work hard.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 08:17 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

S Nirmala
This girl exemplifies how education can break down barriers and open up new opportunities for those who are willing to work hard. In the small village of Pedda Harivanam, in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, a young girl named S Nirmala was determined to pursue her dreams despite the obstacles she faced. Nirmala comes from a poor family with three sisters, and her family members tried to force her into an early marriage after she finished 10th grade. However, Nirmala aspired to continue her studies and become an IPS officer.

Despite her father's reluctance and the scarcity of resources in her village, Nirmala took matters into her own hands and asked local MLA Y Saimaprasad Reddy for assistance. MLA Reddy intervened and prevented Nirmala's marriage, then assisted her in gaining admission to the Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Aspari.

Nirmala was determined to succeed, so she studied hard and made history by topping the entire state in the first year of class 12th, scoring 421 out of 440 marks, or 95.7%. Her academic success not only brought pride to her family and village but also made her a role model for girls across the country. Nirmala's story has become an example of how determination and hard work can overcome even the toughest challenges.

Nirmala's success story exemplifies the power of perseverance and determination. She refused to give up on her dreams, even when her family pressured her into marriage. Her success not only paved the way for her own future, but it also encouraged other girls to pursue their dreams without being constrained by societal norms.

