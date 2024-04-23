Twitter
Education

Meet genius who completed classes 8-12 in nine months, became one of India’s youngest engineer at 15, joined IIT to...

Nirbhay took only six months to pass classes 8th to 10th and then just 3 months for clearing 11th, and 12th standards in 2015-16. The 2002-born kid completed HSC by 13.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 07:43 PM IST

Normal kids complete school by 17 and bachelor's by 22 or 23, but this genius kid made a new feat by doing everything early and quickly. 

We are talking about the prodigy Nirbhay Thacker who shocked everyone just a few years before, Nirbhay was labelled as a “weak student” by teachers at school. 

Nirbhay took only six months to pass classes 8th to 10th and then just 3 months for clearing 11th, and 12th standards in 2015-16. The 2002-born kid completed HSC by 13. 

He opened up about completing school so early in an interview, "I believe that if you understand what you are reading you can clear any examination, learning by rote never helps one. That is how I cleared my schooling and junior college. I was in a CBSE school till Std VI, and that school was not allowing students to participate in any competition till completion of Std VI. So, I decided to change schools. I took admission in an IGCSE school as a private candidate. That helped me to clear five grades in one year."

Then at 15, he became Gujarat's youngest engineer while taking just a year to complete the 4 year degree from Gujarat Technological University (GTU) in 2018. He had given Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and secured 75/360. 

Nirbhay then decide to keep completing degrees and aspired to get 10 engineering degrees over three years, along with clearing all five branches of engineering in four years — electrical, mechanical, computer, instrumentation and automation, and chemical.

Nirbhay’s exceptional success was seeded by his father Dhaval Thacker, an engineer and his mother who is a doctor. 

Later, Nirbhay joined the renowned Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar to work on research and product development. He aspires to work on next-gen technology in the Defence sector. Besides 10 engineering degrees, he also wants to earn a PhD. He was honoured by the Young Achiever Award by the World Education Congress.

 
