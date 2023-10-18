Headlines

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Sahibabad-Duhai Depot journey ticket price revealed ahead of launch; check details

Adhura actor Sahil Salathia reveals why he refused Bigg Boss 17: 'I don't think...'

DNA TV Show: Israel-Hamas continue to play blame game over bombing Gaza hospital, killing 500

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer, one of India's most popular IAS officers' husband; secured AIR...

Raj Kundra brutally trolled for repeating Neha Dhupia's 'Shah Rukh Khan or sex sells' quote, netizens say 'tu wapis ja'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Sahibabad-Duhai Depot journey ticket price revealed ahead of launch; check details

Adhura actor Sahil Salathia reveals why he refused Bigg Boss 17: 'I don't think...'

DNA TV Show: Israel-Hamas continue to play blame game over bombing Gaza hospital, killing 500

7 Benefits of keeping monstera plant at home 

7 Vegetables you should not peel before eating

10 baby names inspired by goddess Parvati

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Adhura actor Sahil Salathia reveals why he refused Bigg Boss 17: 'I don't think...'

Raj Kundra brutally trolled for repeating Neha Dhupia's 'Shah Rukh Khan or sex sells' quote, netizens say 'tu wapis ja'

Japan teaser: Invincible Karthi is on the run after pulling off Rs 200 crore heist, fans call it 'perfect Diwali film'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer, one of India's most popular IAS officers' husband; secured AIR...

IAS officer Pradeep Gawande is the Director of the Rajasthan Archeology & Museum, and IAS officer Tina Dabi is the Collector for Jaisalmer.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IAS officer Tina Dabi continues to grab attention due to both her personal and professional lives. IAS official Pradeep Gawande is married to Tina Dabi, and the two are the parents of a son. IAS officer Pradeep Gawande is the Director of the Rajasthan Archeology & Museum, and IAS officer Tina Dabi is the Collector for Jaisalmer. 

Who is IAS Pradeep Gawande?

IAS The Churu Collector position has been held by Maharashtrian-born Pradeep Gawande since 2020. He currently serves as the department's director for Rajasthan's Archaeology and Museum. He had earned an MBBS degree before passing the UPSC exam. He received his MBBS in Aurangabad.

Pradeep was from a middle-class family with modest origins. Pune is where his family is currently located. His line of work is as a doctor. After earning his MBBS from the Government Medical College in Aurangabad, Pradeep worked as a doctor in several hospitals in New Delhi.

While still practicing medicine, Pradeep obtained an AIR 478 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2012 and took office as an IAS officer for the 2013 Batch. Following his selection in the Civil Services test, he was given a cadre in Rajasthan.

Pradeep Gawande currently holds the position of Director, at Rajasthan Archeology & Museums. He is an IAS officer from the 2013 batch, three years Tina Dabi's senior. He had previously served as Churu District Collector in Rajasthan.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Parliament to take call on same sex marriage legalisation after Supreme Court rejects plea

Israel-Palestine conflict: From India to USA, who is supporting who amid IDF’s war against Hamas?

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 35% off on lipstick, kajal, face serum

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2024: When to expect datesheet? Details here

Dhak Dhak producer Pranjal Khandhdiya on slice-of-life cinema: 'Audience shouldn't evaluate films based on box office'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE