Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer, one of India's most popular IAS officers' husband; secured AIR...

IAS officer Tina Dabi continues to grab attention due to both her personal and professional lives. IAS official Pradeep Gawande is married to Tina Dabi, and the two are the parents of a son. IAS officer Pradeep Gawande is the Director of the Rajasthan Archeology & Museum, and IAS officer Tina Dabi is the Collector for Jaisalmer.

Who is IAS Pradeep Gawande?

IAS The Churu Collector position has been held by Maharashtrian-born Pradeep Gawande since 2020. He currently serves as the department's director for Rajasthan's Archaeology and Museum. He had earned an MBBS degree before passing the UPSC exam. He received his MBBS in Aurangabad.

Pradeep was from a middle-class family with modest origins. Pune is where his family is currently located. His line of work is as a doctor. After earning his MBBS from the Government Medical College in Aurangabad, Pradeep worked as a doctor in several hospitals in New Delhi.

While still practicing medicine, Pradeep obtained an AIR 478 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2012 and took office as an IAS officer for the 2013 Batch. Following his selection in the Civil Services test, he was given a cadre in Rajasthan.

Pradeep Gawande currently holds the position of Director, at Rajasthan Archeology & Museums. He is an IAS officer from the 2013 batch, three years Tina Dabi's senior. He had previously served as Churu District Collector in Rajasthan.