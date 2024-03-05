Meet boy, an Indian genius, whose project prepares for Rs 150 has been chosen by NASA, he is from...

NASA’s Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC) features an engineering design challenge every year. The challenge aims to engage students worldwide in the next phase of human space exploration.

NASA, the American space agency is preparing to organise its engineering is set to organise its engineering design challenge called, Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC). The challenge will take place on April 18 to 20, 2024. In NASA's Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2024, various students have been selected for Team Kaizel to participate in it.

A boy from Chhaysan, a small village in Dadri in Greater Noida, will now go to NASA. 15-year-old Utkarsh is currently appearing for 10th class exam from UP Board. Utkarsh had participated in a science competition in January in which he made a wireless electric vehicle charger.

Utkarsh shared that he only prepared his project for just Rs 150, whereas other students who participated in the competition had spent Rs 25 thousand to one lakh on their projects. For some time, Utkarsh wondered how he would stand in front of these other children, but the DM was impressed after hearing Utkarsh's ideas and innovations at such a young age.

DM made Utkarsh a part of a team that was making a rover. Now this rover is ready which has to participate in a Human Exploration Rover Challenge at NASA. Utkarsh will leave soon with his team.

However, Utkarsh's life is not very easy. Utkarsh is only 15 years old. Eight years ago his father Upendra suffered a brain hemorrhage. Utkarsh's grandfather Surendra Singh takes care of the household expenses through farming. Utkarsh helps him fully in farming. You will be surprised to know that Utkarsh has been a government school student since the beginning. He is still studying in a government school. Utkarsh says that he wants to become a design engineer in the future.

Utkarsh's mother says that he has always been very serious in his studies. After coming back from school, he immediately sat down to study but we never thought that our son would reach NASA. Utkarsh's father says that he has also seen very bad times, he further says that when he returned home after a brain hemorrhage, he was lied to that he was on a ventilator only for three days but in reality he was on a ventilator for three months. are. Today is a very proud day for me. The son will fulfill the dreams of the entire family.

The students who have been selected include Lokesh Kumar from Tauru, Nuh studying in Class 10; Pallavi studying in Class 10 from Badshahpur, Gurugram; Arun Kumar from Faridabad; Utkarsh from Greater Noida; Om from Noida and Rohit Pal from Panipat.

M3M Foundation is supporting the Team Kaizel of YMRD. It is the only NGO-supported team out of the 8 selected teams from India, comprising a group of talented students from different parts of the country such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

