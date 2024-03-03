Marksheet of IAS Anudeep Durishetty, who scored highest marks in UPSC history, goes viral; check his marks

IAS Anudeep Durishetty holds the esteemed position of District Collector in Hyderabad.

The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exams are widely regarded as among the toughest examinations in India, with countless aspirants vying for success each year. The success stories of IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers are typically marked by immense grit and perseverance. One such exemplar is Anudeep Durishetty, an IAS officer, who made history by securing the coveted All India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) in 2017. His remarkable journey serves as a testament to his unwavering dedication and resilience.

Anudeep commenced his UPSC CSE journey following his graduation from BITS Pilani and after acquiring professional experience as a Software Engineer at Google. Despite the promise of a prosperous career, he felt a deep-seated calling to serve his nation, prompting him to leave his position and embark on the demanding path of a civil servant. His initial attempt in 2012 did not yield success, and while the subsequent try in 2013 secured him a place in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), his aspiration of becoming an IAS officer remained unfulfilled.

Undeterred by these setbacks, Anudeep persisted, taking on the UPSC CSE in 2014 and 2015. Despite facing repeated disappointments, these failures served to fuel his determination, rather than dampen his passion. In 2017, on his fifth attempt, Anudeep not only secured a place in the prestigious IAS but also emerged as the topper of the UPSC CSE 2017 with AIR 01—an extraordinary accomplishment that he achieved without any formal coaching assistance. He now holds the esteemed position of District Collector in Hyderabad.

Anudeep has also achieved the distinction of scoring the highest marks ever recorded in the UPSC exams. In 2017, he achieved a remarkable score of 1,126 out of 2,025 marks. Now, his UPSC marksheet has gone viral on social media. Check it out:

Anudeep acknowledges that a significant part of his success is owed to the unwavering support of his family. Their emotional and financial backing played an indispensable role in allowing him to focus on his studies and pursue his dreams.