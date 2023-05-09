Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd results likely TODAY at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

File photo

TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to declare the result of Intermediate exam results today. According to the reports, TSBIE’s Controller of Examination B. Jayaprada Bai will announce the Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result result on May 9 (11 am). Once released, the TS Inter result will be available on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

This year, TSBIE TS Inter 1st year exams were conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2023, and TS Inter 2nd from March 16 to April 4. Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the TS Inter exam 2023.

TS Inter Results 2023 Official Websites

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Result 2023: Steps to check Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result

Visit the official website of the TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on the “TS Inter 2023 Result” link

Enter the required details - application number

Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of Telangana Intermediate results for future reference.