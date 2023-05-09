Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd results likely TODAY at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Once released, the TS Inter result will be available on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 06:01 AM IST

Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd results likely TODAY at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
File photo

TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to declare the result of Intermediate exam results today. According to the reports, TSBIE’s Controller of Examination B. Jayaprada Bai will announce the Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result result on May 9 (11 am). Once released, the TS Inter result will be available on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

This year, TSBIE TS Inter 1st year exams were conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2023, and TS Inter 2nd from March 16 to April 4. Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the TS Inter exam 2023.

TS Inter Results 2023 Official Websites

  • tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • examresults.ts.nic.in 
  • results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Result 2023: Steps to check Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result

Visit the official website of the TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Click on the “TS Inter 2023 Result” link
Enter the required details - application number
Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will appear on the screen.
Download and take a printout of Telangana Intermediate results for future reference.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Eligibility, benefits and interest rate of government-backed SCSS
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.