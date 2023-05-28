Search icon
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE class 10th result SOON at mahresult.nic.in

Once released, candidates can check and download the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 through the official website – mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

File photo

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to declare the result for the Maharashtra SSC exams soon. As per media reports, Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 is likely to be released next week. However, there has been no official announcement yet regarding the date and time of Maharashtra SSC Result 2023. Once released, candidates can check and download the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 through the official website – mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra SSC exams 2023 were conducted from March 2 to March 25. The exam was held in two shifts. HSC Exam was conducted between February 21 to March 21, 2023. 

Media reports indicate that the board is likely to release MSBSHSE Class 10th Results in the month of June, despite the fact that there is no official confirmation of when the Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2023 would be released. Class 10 results are released each year usually in June and July.

Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: Steps to Download SSC Result Online 

  • Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in.
  • go to the Maharashtra SSC result link.
  • Enter the login credentials such as roll number and mother name. 
  • Click on the ‘submit’ button.
  • Your Maharashtra board 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the Maharashtra 10th marksheet 2023 

