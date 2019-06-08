Maharashtra SSC result 2019: MSBSHSE to declare class 10 result tomorrow at 1 PM on mahresult.nic.in



Over 17 lakhs students who appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will get to know their results today. The The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), which conducts the SSC exams will declare the results at 1 pm.

Curious students who are awaiting to know their marks can log on to mahresult.nic.in to know the marks they secured. Exams for SSC were held in between March 1 and 22 through 4,874 centres across the state. There are in all 21,000 SSC schools in state. Students were hoping that the results would have come in the first week of June.

Of the 17 lakhs students that appeared, over 3.81 lakh students appeared from city. Last year, over 89 percent students cleared the exams. Candidates who do not pass can look to reappear for the exams in the coming months.



Number of students appeared for SSC in city - 3.81 lakh

Number of students appeared for SSC in state - 17 lakh

Regular students - 16,41,568

Repeaters - 51,245

Students with special needs - 8,830

Female - 7,72,842

Male - 9,27,822

Schools registered for SSC - 22,244

Exam centres 4,874

Flying squads - 252

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the class 10 results tomorrow (June 8) at 1 PM. Class 10 SSC students of Maharashtra can check their result on mahresult.nic.in.

How to check Maharashtra board class 10 result online:

Step 1: Log on to the official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Look for a flashing or blinking link which says Class 10 result or SSC result 2019

Step 3: Open the link and fill in all the details including roll numbers, date of birth and other information

Step 4: Click on submit, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students can take a print, email or download the result for further reference.

More than 17 lakh students have attempted class 10 exam in 2019 which were held in March 2019.

In 2018, more than 16 lakh students have attempted class 10 exam, however, only 14.5 lakh students cleared it.

91.97% of girls cleared the Maharashtra Board class 10 exam while boys passing percentage stood at 87.27.

17,51,353 students attended the class 10 examinations in 2018 out of which 89.41 percent people cleared the exams. Those who fail the class 10 board exams can sit for the supplementary tests in July.

The board conducts its exams in 9 divisions- Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

The instructions on how to sit for the supplementary exams will be published on the website soon after the results are announced.

About the board

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune 411004 is an Autonomous Body established under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra through its nine Divisional Boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri. The Board conducts examination twice a year and the number of students appearing for the main examination is around 14 Lacs for HSC and 17 Lac’s SSC, for the supplementary examination around 6 Lacs students are expected HSC and SSC together. There are about 21000 schools (SSC) and 7000 (HSC) Higher Sec. Schools / Jr. colleges in the entire state.