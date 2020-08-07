KSEEB Karnataka SSLC exams 2020 results: State education minister offers clarification on date, ways to check score

The Karnataka Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) results is likely to be released in a few days by theKarnataka Secondary Education Examination Board. However, the results will not be declared today.

The state education Minister Suresh Kumar clarified on Friday that the results will not be declared on August 7, contrary to many media reports that has stated otherwise. He had posted the message on facebook in which he said that the result dates are not yet fixed.

He had earlier stated that th results will be announced on the first week of August.

However, the students are advised to check the official Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board website for any dvelopments on the results.

When the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board do declare the results, candidates can check the scores on the official website-karresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the Karnataka class 10 results 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-karresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the result link-'Karnataka SSLC results 2020'

Step 3. Enter your roll number and other necessary details.

Step 4. Click on submit.

Step 5. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Students can also access the results through SMS. Students should type – KSEEB10 ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263 to receive their scores.

Karnataka government conducted the Class X board exams from June 25 amid COVID-19 fears despite strong opposition from rival parties. Students had to follow the COVID-19 protocols during the examination.

One student was seated per bench, and there was a limited number of students alloted in each classroom.

Candidates who clear the Class 10 Exams in Karnataka will progress for higher secondary education and have to select their streams for the Class 12 examinations.