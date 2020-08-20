KCET Result 2020: Karnataka CET 2020 to be declared on August 21 at kea.kar.nic.in, check details

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Result 2020 on August 21, Thursday at 12:30 PM on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam are requested to visit kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in to check and download their results, once released.

KCET Result 2020: When and where to check

Students can check their KCET Results 2020 on the official websites kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

KCET Result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘KCET Result 2020’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your credentials and submit

Step 5: Your 'KCET Result 2020' will be displayed on the screen.

After the results are released, college-wise cut-off marks will be published on the official website. Based on the ranking of the students, which will be provided by the examination authority, candidates will be able to sit for the registration, document verification, filling of choices of colleges and courses, allotment, and reporting to allotted institutes.

The counselling process is scheduled to end by October 2020.

About the CET Exams 2020

The Karnataka CET exams were held on July 30 and 31 amidst the coronavirus pandemic. CET is the state level entrance exam for admissions to 204 engineering and pharmacy colleges in the state of Karnataka.