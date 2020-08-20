KCET exams 2020: Results to be released soon, check @karresults.nic.in.

Some reports claim that the results would be declared on August 21.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results will be released by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Friday (August 21). Concerned candidates can check the results on the board's official websites– kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

The results will be declared at 12:30 PM on its official website.

The exams were held on July 30 and July 31 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the results are released, college-wise cut-off marks will be published on the official website. Based on the ranking of the students, which will be provided by the examination authority, candidates will be able to sit for the registration, document verification, filling of choices of colleges and courses, allotment, and reporting to allotted institutes.

The counselling process is scheduled to end by October 2020.

Steps to check the results for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-karresults.nic.in.

Step 2. In the website, look for the link-'KCET 2020 results'

Step 3. In the newly opened page, enter the necessary details like roll number, application number etc.

Step 4. Click on submit.

Step 5. The results will be displayed on the screen.