Karnataka State Law University postpones final semester exams amidst COVID-19 pandemic

The Karnataka State Law University has postponed final semester exams keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the state. The exams was scheduled to be conducted from September 21, 2020.

The decision was taken by the university authorities after consulting with the State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy. The students' request to pospone the exams amidst the pandemic was put forward to the minister.

Officials have also further stated that the exams will be conducted in the online mode in October as per the Bar Council of India.

The university will begin regular classes from September 1, 2020, in order to make up for lost time since the COVID-19 necessitated lockdown forced colleges to be shut down.

Officials further said that even though students will be temporarily promoted to the next semester based on their performance in the internal exams, they still have to appear for the pending exams which will be held in the near future.

The education department of the state has earlier decided to promote the undergraduate and postgraduate students to the next semester due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday said that the university final year exams will be held by September 30 amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

As per the decision, state governments cannot decide not to conduct examinations during the COVID-19 crisis. State governments cannot promote a student without the permission of the UGC.

However, the states facing challenges in conducting examinations can submit an application to the UGC to postpone the examinations.