Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams 2020: Results declared, check @kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Friday released the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2020 on the official website. Candidates can check the results on the official website-kseeb.kar.nic.in

Students can also access the Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination results on karresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the Karnataka SSLC supplementray results 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link-'2020 September SSLC supplementary exam results'

Step 3. Enter the registration number.

Step 4. Enter Date of Birth.

Step 5. Click on 'View the results'.

Step 6. The results will be displayed on the screen.

The exams were conducted from September 21 to 28, 2020.