Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021 schedule out: Check exam dates, admit card date, instructions for schools

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced the dates for SSLC exams or class 10 board exams to be held in the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 28, 2021, 03:58 PM IST

Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021 schedule out: Check exam dates, admit card date, instructions for schools
SSLC Exams 2021

SSLC Exam 2021: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday announced the dates for SSLC exams in the state. The Secondary School Leaving Certification (SSLC) examination or the Class 10 board exam will take place on July 19 and July 22.

The decision came following a meeting between Kumar and deputy commissioners, chief education officers, district police chiefs, treasury officers of all districts via video conferencing.

SSLC Exam 2021 schedule

On day one, an exam will be held for core subjects including mathematics, science, social science while on day two the languages exam will take place. Both the exams will be held in multiple-choice questions (MCQ) based.

"This time the SSLC exam, conducted by the state board, will be held in two days. The core subject exam such as mathematics, Social Science and Science will be held on July 19 and language subject exam will take place on July 22. Both the exams will take place from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM," the minister told reporters.

All the exams will have objective type multiple choice questions, which will be easy, said Kumar.

SOPs issued by state government for SSLC exams-

The state health department has issued a detailed SOP for conducting exams. "All staff on exam duty must be vaccinated in the next one week with at least one dose. They will be vaccinated on priority. The technical advisory committee has said that N95 mask not necessary for students. Surgical mask or good cloth mask is fine unless they are symptomatic," Kumar said.

The education department has increased the number of exam centres from 48,000 last year to 73,066 this year to ensure exams are held amid social distancing and COVID-19 protocol.

Section 144 will be imposed in place within 200 meters radius of the exam center.

There will be a maximum of 12 students per bench.

In case a student is not in town during the time, she/he can write the exam in their nearest centers.

Hall tickets will be issued to school heads on June 29. They can be downloaded by schools and schools can get the same from there.

Further, a provision will be made to allow symptomatic students to write their exams in a separate room. Students who are Covid positive can write exams from the regional Covid care center, as per rules. Students who will not be able to take the exam will be considered as freshers and be allowed to take exam at a later stage.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DNA verified: Reality of circular claiming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 date revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.