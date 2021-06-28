Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021 schedule out: Check exam dates, admit card date, instructions for schools

SSLC Exams 2021

SSLC Exam 2021: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday announced the dates for SSLC exams in the state. The Secondary School Leaving Certification (SSLC) examination or the Class 10 board exam will take place on July 19 and July 22.

The decision came following a meeting between Kumar and deputy commissioners, chief education officers, district police chiefs, treasury officers of all districts via video conferencing.

SSLC Exam 2021 schedule

On day one, an exam will be held for core subjects including mathematics, science, social science while on day two the languages exam will take place. Both the exams will be held in multiple-choice questions (MCQ) based.

"This time the SSLC exam, conducted by the state board, will be held in two days. The core subject exam such as mathematics, Social Science and Science will be held on July 19 and language subject exam will take place on July 22. Both the exams will take place from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM," the minister told reporters.

All the exams will have objective type multiple choice questions, which will be easy, said Kumar.

SOPs issued by state government for SSLC exams-

The state health department has issued a detailed SOP for conducting exams. "All staff on exam duty must be vaccinated in the next one week with at least one dose. They will be vaccinated on priority. The technical advisory committee has said that N95 mask not necessary for students. Surgical mask or good cloth mask is fine unless they are symptomatic," Kumar said.

The education department has increased the number of exam centres from 48,000 last year to 73,066 this year to ensure exams are held amid social distancing and COVID-19 protocol.

Section 144 will be imposed in place within 200 meters radius of the exam center.

There will be a maximum of 12 students per bench.

In case a student is not in town during the time, she/he can write the exam in their nearest centers.

Hall tickets will be issued to school heads on June 29. They can be downloaded by schools and schools can get the same from there.

Further, a provision will be made to allow symptomatic students to write their exams in a separate room. Students who are Covid positive can write exams from the regional Covid care center, as per rules. Students who will not be able to take the exam will be considered as freshers and be allowed to take exam at a later stage.