Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Class 12 result date announced, check details here

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday said that the Class 12 board exam results will be announced in the second week of July.

After a meeting with officials and academic experts, Kumar said that the apex court had ordered the results of the Class 12 board exams to be announced by July 30, so, in adherence to this, the state government will declare the results in the second week of July.

He assured that the results will not be unfair to anyone and will be based on the marks obtained by students in the PUC-I (Class 11) and SSLC (Class 10) examinations.

"This is the criteria specified by the experts. If any student is not satisfied with the results, then he or she will be entitled to contest these results by taking the examination again," Kumar said.

The PUC examination (Class 12) in the state was cancelled this year due to the second Covid wave.

He also observed that from July 1, Karnataka will commence broadcasting lessons for the current academic year through DD Chandana.

The Minister added that lessons for Classes 8, 9 and 10 will be rolled out on a priority basis from July 1. These lessons will be available on the Diksha portal.

Kumar said that a task force, comprising members of the Technical Advisory Committee, paediatric and subject experts, will study how the government can approach the reopening and once this committee submits its report, the state will be able to decide the future course of action.