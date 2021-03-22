JKBOSE Class 12 results for Leh division announced, check direct link

Students can now check their results on their official website jkbose.ac.in by logging in to the board exams portal by entering their roll number.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) on Monday (March 22) announced the results for Class 12 Board exams for Leh division.

Students can now check their results on their official website jkbose.ac.in by logging in to the board exams portal by entering their roll number.

Here is a direct link to check Class 12 results for the Leh division

How to check JKBOSE Class 12 (Leh Division) result:

1. Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education at jkbose.ac.in.

2. On the homepage select the option of ‘Result of Higher Secondary Part 2 (Class 12)’.

3. Enter your roll number and select the 'view result' option.

4.The results for JKBOSE Class 12 Leh Division will be displayed on the screen. You can download the result and take its print out for later use.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education on February 20 had released the results for Class 12 board exams. The result of the summer zone was announced on June 28, 2020.

The class 10 exam results for the Jammu division- winter zone was released on February 20 while the result of the summer zone was declared on June 28, 2020. Upon scoring 96% marks, a total of five students topped in the Science stream.

Meanwhile, the results of Kashmir division were declared on March 8 which saw girl outperforming the boy by securing top ranks.

Out of 58,397 students who sat for the exams that were conducted in November 2020, nearly 47,000 have passed.