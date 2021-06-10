Jharkhand govt cancels JAC Board Class 10, 12 exams due to COVID-19

The Jharkhand government has cancelled the JAC Board Exam 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 for this session in wake of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

"Today, in view of the circumstances arising out of Covid-19 and the demand of students and parents, I have decided to cancel the 10th and 12th examinations to be conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council in this session," Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted.

आज मैंने कोविड-19 से उत्पन्न परिस्थितियों एवं छात्रों एवं अभिभावकों की माँग को देखते हुए झारखंड एकेडमिक कॉन्सिल द्वारा इस सत्र में आयोजित होने वाली 10वीं एवं 12वीं के परीक्षा को रद्द करने का निर्णय लिया है। June 10, 2021

Several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha have already cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for 2021 in wake of the pandemic.

On June 1, the Central government cancelled the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) Class 12 board exams 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic second wave. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting on the same with stakeholders before the decision was announced. Following suit, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 12 board exams 2021 were also cancelled.

In other news, the Jharkhand government has extended the restrictions till June 17 with some relaxation. There will be, however, complete lockdown on every Saturday from 4 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

The state govt has put many restrictions (mini lockdown) in name of Health Safety Week since April 22. All shops are being allowed to open till 4 p.m. in all the districts except East Singhbhum. Earlier, selected shops were allowed to open till 2 p.m.

As per the orders issued by the Home Prison and Disaster Management Department in East Singhbhum district, all shops shall be permitted to open till 4 p.m. with the exception of the garment, cloth, jewellery, footwear and cosmetic shops which shall continue to remain closed.

All shops in the state, including shops selling fruits, vegetables, grocery items, sweets and eatables shall remain closed from 4 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday.