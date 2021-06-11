JEE, NEET 2021 exams latest update: NTA review meeting on exam dates to be held SOON

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to hold a review meeting soon to take a decision on how and when to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many states have cancelled their respective Class 12 board exams so far amid the COVID-19 situation in India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board Exam 2021.

As per media reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA), the schedule of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) will be released only after the stand of all the states is revealed.

Also read CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 results: BIG decision by CBSE

India Today quoted a senior government official as saying, “The government is aware that the entrance examinations need to be conducted. Unlike the board exams, they cannot be cancelled because college seats are filled up on a competitive test basis.”

He further added, “However, it is not right to put a timeline as to when the exams will be held as this may lead to undue anxiety among participants. The Covid-19 situation is being closely studied.”

NEET 2021 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on August 1, 2021, but the application process for the examination has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whereas, The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on July 3 which also been postponed amid the COVID-19 situation in India.