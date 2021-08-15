JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card 2021 likely to be released THIS week on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card 2021: Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Admit Card 2021 for Session 4 will be released soon. National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release admit card this week. Students who have registered themselves for Session 4 of JEE Main 2021 will be able to download the admit card from jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released.

As per the official notice by NTA, JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 4 is scheduled to be conducted from August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2, 2021. The total number of candidates who have already registered for the JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 4 is 7.32 lacs and registration is in progress which is also being extended upto 20 July 2021. Candidates can check important dates for JEE Main 2021 here.

Candidates can keep a check here and on the official website for more updates.

The JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Session 4 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The JEE Main final result will be released only after the session ends. After which, JEE Advanced will be held on October 3, 2021.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates.

Steps To Download JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Log in with required details

Step 3: Submit details

Step 4: Click on the designated link

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2021 admit card