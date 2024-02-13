JEE Main 2024 Session 1 results released at jeemain.nta.ac.in, direct link, step-by-step guide to check scores

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1 results and final answer keys were made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1 results and final answer keys were made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday. Students who took the first exam session can view their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official JEE Mains website. Exams for Paper 1 were held on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1st, and exams for Paper 2 were held on January 24. Reports state that this year, 12 lakh students registered for the JEE Mains two papers, out of which 11.70 lakh students actually took the test. After passing the JEE Main exams, a student is eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced exams, registration for which is anticipated to open in April 2024.

Here's the step to check your scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Main January session 2024 exam - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then click on the 'JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Scorecard' link mentioned on the homepage.

Step 3: After when ypu click, you will be redirected to a new webpage.

Step 4: After being redirected, log in to your JEE Main account using your application number and date of birth.

Step 5: After logging in, you will be able to download a digital copy of your JEE Main Scorecard 2023.

Step 6: Optionally, you can also take a printout of the JEE Main scorecard for future reference.

Generally speaking, a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main score of 250 to 300 out of 300 is regarded as excellent. One can expect to see a high ranking on the All India Rank (AIR) list with such a score. A candidate's chances of being admitted to the esteemed National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) across India are good if they score roughly 250 or higher in JEE Main.