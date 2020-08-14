JEE Main 2020: NTA likely to release admit card tomorrow on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The admit card for National Testing Agency, NTA JEE Main 2020 is expected to get a release by tomorrow i.e- August 15, 2020.

As per the official announcement, the admit card is expected to get displayed 15 days before the exam, so it is likely that the admit card will be released by tomorrow.

The engineering entrance exam will be held from September 1 to 6, 2020. Once released, JEE Main 2020 admit card will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the examination was supposed to held from July 19 to July 23, 2020, but the HRD ministry postponed the exam due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Students who will be appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets or admit cards using their application number, password/date of birth.

The exam hall tickets will indicate the roll number and center of the examination.

As per the reports, the JEE Main Exam 2020 would be conducted in two shifts. The first shift would be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift would be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

It will be mandatory for students to carry admit cards, along with an identity proof and recent passport size photograph to the exam hall.

Students have been asked to reach their respective exam venues at least 1 hour prior to the examination time as they have to undergo thermal screening at the entrance.