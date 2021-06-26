JEE Advanced 2021: List of documents, information brochure released - check details

JEE Advanced 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has released the official information brochure and the list of documents required for the IIT JEE Advanced 2021 entrance examination. The JEE Advanced information brochure 2021 has been made available online on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The brochure includes important details about how the online registration process would be held and the list of documents that would be required by the candidates to complete the application for JEE Advanced 2021 registration.

The list of documents required by JEE Main 2021 qualified candidates and Foreign candidate can be found linked below:

JEE Advanced 2021 Information Brochure

JEE Advanced 2021 List of Documents

IIT JEE Advanced 2021 dates

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic-related circumstances in India, the date of JEE (Advanced) 2021 had earlier been postponed. A new date will be announced in due course, IIT KGP said in an official statement.

"As a consequence, the dates for registration, admission, counselling etc., contained in this document may also be revised," it added.

The dates for various activities regarding JEE Advanced 2021 and AAT presented in Annexure – IV of the JEE Advanced information brochure will be updated subsequently and the modified list of dates will also be displayed on the website.

After the remaining two sessions of JEE Main 2021 are held, only then JEE Advanced 2021 can be organized, as the former is qualifying exam for IIT JEE entrance test.

About IIT JEE Advanced

Through JEE Advanced, IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture.