Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 10th pass candidates, get govt job without any exam
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Indian Railway, rrc-wr.com.
Written By
Edited By
Karishma Jain
Source
DNA webdesk
Railway Recruitment 2021: Western Railway Recruitment Cell is inviting online applications for recruitment against 3591 vacancies for apprentices engagement. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Indian Railway, rrc-wr.com. The last date to apply for the recruitment is June 24, 2021.
Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Apprentice - 3591 Posts
- Mumbai Division (MMCT) - 738
- Vadodara (BRC) Division - 489
- Ahmedabad Division (ADI) - 611
- Ratlam Division (RTM) - 434
- Rajkot Division (RJT) - 176
- Bhavnagar Workshop (BVP) - 210
- Lower Parel (PL) W/Shop - 396
- Mahalaxmi (MX) W/Shop - 64
- Bhavnagar (BVP ) W/Shop - 73
- Dahod (DHD) W/SHOP - 187
- Pratap Nagar (PRTN) W/SHOP, Vadodara - 45
- Sabarmati (SBI ) ENGG W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 60
- Sabarmati (SBI ) Signal W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 25
- Headquarter office HQ - 34
Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
Candidates should be aged between 15 and 24 years. Relaxation in upper age limit will be provided for reserved category candidates.
Candidates should have passed class 10th (matric) exam) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board.
Railway Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale/ Stipend
Selected Candidates engaged as Apprentices will undergo Apprenticeship training for a period of one year and will be paid a stipend during the training at the prescribed rate as per extant rules governed by the concerned State Governments.
Railway Recruitment 2021: Selection Process
Selection will be based on the merit list which would be prepared to take the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both matriculations (with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. There will be no written test or viva. The selected Applicants are required to undergo apprenticeship training for a period of one year.