Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 10th pass candidates, get govt job without any exam

Railway Recruitment 2021: Western Railway Recruitment Cell is inviting online applications for recruitment against 3591 vacancies for apprentices engagement. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Indian Railway, rrc-wr.com. The last date to apply for the recruitment is June 24, 2021.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Apprentice - 3591 Posts

Mumbai Division (MMCT) - 738

Vadodara (BRC) Division - 489

Ahmedabad Division (ADI) - 611

Ratlam Division (RTM) - 434

Rajkot Division (RJT) - 176

Bhavnagar Workshop (BVP) - 210

Lower Parel (PL) W/Shop - 396

Mahalaxmi (MX) W/Shop - 64

Bhavnagar (BVP ) W/Shop - 73

Dahod (DHD) W/SHOP - 187

Pratap Nagar (PRTN) W/SHOP, Vadodara - 45

Sabarmati (SBI ) ENGG W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 60

Sabarmati (SBI ) Signal W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 25

Headquarter office HQ - 34

Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should be aged between 15 and 24 years. Relaxation in upper age limit will be provided for reserved category candidates.

Candidates should have passed class 10th (matric) exam) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale/ Stipend

Selected Candidates engaged as Apprentices will undergo Apprenticeship training for a period of one year and will be paid a stipend during the training at the prescribed rate as per extant rules governed by the concerned State Governments.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Selection will be based on the merit list which would be prepared to take the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both matriculations (with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. There will be no written test or viva. The selected Applicants are required to undergo apprenticeship training for a period of one year.