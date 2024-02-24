Twitter
Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Apply for 254 SSC Officers posts, official notification here

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Apply for 254 SSC Officers posts, official notification here

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 01:03 PM IST

Indian Navy is inviting applications for Short Service Commission Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 254 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is March 10, 2024. 

Vacancy Details
Executive Branch: 136 posts
Education Branch: 18 posts
Technical Branch: 100 posts

Basic Pay: The basic pay of SLt starts from Rs. 56100 only along with other allowances as applicable. 

Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have B.E/B.Tech degree in any discipline or the required discipline with a minimum 60% marks. 

Selection Process: A shortlist of candidates will be created as part of the selection process based on the candidates' normalised marks from their qualifying degrees. Candidates who have been shortlisted will receive an email or SMS indicating they have been selected for an SSB interview. A merit list will be created based on the SSB scores of each entry, taking into account the number of openings and the individual's medical clearance. Candidates who pass the medical exam and are deemed fit for employment will be assigned based on the number of openings in the entrance.

Indian Navy SSC Officers Recruitment 2024 notification

