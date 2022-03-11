Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced - Check salary, eligibility criteria, age limit

You are looking to work in the Indian Navy, we have an opportunity for you! The Indian Navy has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the posts of Tradesman (Skilled). Candidates can apply for the vacancies via the official website of the Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.
A total of 1531 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the same is March 22, 2022.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Important dates
Online application began on February 22, 2022
Last date to fill out the application - March 22, 2022
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
Tradesman - 1531 posts
Unreserved category - 697 posts
EWS category - 141 posts
OBC category - 385 posts
SC category - 215 posts
ST category - 93 posts
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria and age limit
Candidates willing to apply for the post of Tradesman in the Indian Navy should not be less than 18 years of age. The maximum age of the applicant should not be over 25 years.
Reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules.
Candidates must have passed class 10 from a recognised board or institution and should know the English language. They must also have a certificate from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI).
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Salary
The candidates who will be selected for the posts of tradesman in the Indian Navy will get a salary of Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,299 per month under matrix level two.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
Candidates can apply for the post through the official website and should check additional details in the notification given below.