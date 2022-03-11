Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced - Check salary, eligibility criteria, age limit

You are looking to work in the Indian Navy, we have an opportunity for you! The Indian Navy has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the posts of Tradesman (Skilled). Candidates can apply for the vacancies via the official website of the Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.

A total of 1531 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the same is March 22, 2022.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Online application began on February 22, 2022

Last date to fill out the application - March 22, 2022

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Tradesman - 1531 posts

Unreserved category - 697 posts

EWS category - 141 posts

OBC category - 385 posts

SC category - 215 posts

ST category - 93 posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria and age limit

Candidates willing to apply for the post of Tradesman in the Indian Navy should not be less than 18 years of age. The maximum age of the applicant should not be over 25 years.

Reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules.

Candidates must have passed class 10 from a recognised board or institution and should know the English language. They must also have a certificate from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Salary

The candidates who will be selected for the posts of tradesman in the Indian Navy will get a salary of Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,299 per month under matrix level two.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for the post through the official website and should check additional details in the notification given below.