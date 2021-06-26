Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for SSC Officer posts, details here

Indian Navy will end the application process for Short Service Commission Officer posts today (June 26). Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration process was started on June 12, 2021. The applications are invited for 50 SSC Officer for extended Naval Orientation course commencing Jan 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

The selected candidates will undergo training with one of the following two distinct courses -- General Service (Executive) and Hydrography.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 Details:

Post: SSC Officers for extended naval orientation course – Jan 2022 (ST 22) Course

No. of Vacancies: 50

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: The candidates must be a BE/ BTech pass in any discipline with a minimum of 60 % marks.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Shortlisting will be based on the preference of entries and marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree till the fifth semester. Candidates having a Naval ‘C’ certificate issued by the National Cadet Corps will be provided relaxation of 5% in cut off marks for SSB shortlisting. However, at the time of extending the relaxation, the mandatory educational qualification of 60% marks in a qualifying degree will be required at the time of shortlisting of candidates and a subsequent stage of selection. Detailed information is mentioned in the official notification.

Join Indian Navy 2021: How to apply

- Go to the official site of the Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

- On the home page, click on the 50 SSC Officer posts link.

- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the complete your application now link.

- Enter the required credentials and fill in the application form.

- Once done, click on submit.

- Your application has been submitted.

- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 Notification: Click Here