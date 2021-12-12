Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: Applications invited for various posts - Check Salary, Last Date

The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for various posts - Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar, Fire Engine Driver, Fireman, Civilian Motor Transport Fitter, Store Keeper, Lascar, and others. Interested candidates can download their application form on the official website - joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

The recruitment was issued on December 11 and the deadline to submit offline forms for these positions is 30 days from the original notification date.

The Indian coast guard is looking to hire 96 individuals through this recruitment drive.

Here are the names of posts and the number of vacancies:

- Engine Driver: 5 Posts

- Sarang Lascar: 2 Posts

- Fire Engine Driver: 5 Posts

- Fireman: 53 Posts

- Civilian Motor Transport Driver: 11 Posts

- Motor Transport Fitter: 5 Posts

- Store Keeper Grade 2: 3 Posts

- Spray Painter – 1 Post

- Motor Transport Mechanic: 1 Post

- Lascar: 5 Posts

- Multi Tasking Staff (Peon): 3 Posts

- Unskilled Labour: 2 Posts

Salary:

- Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar: PB – 1, 5200-20200 + Rs. 2400 (GP)

- Fire Engine Driver: PB – 1, 5200-20200 + Rs. 2000 (GP)

- Fireman, Civilian Motor Transport Driver, Motor Transport Fitter, Store Keeper Grade 2, Spray Painter, Motor Transport Mechanic, Lascar, Multi Tasking Staff (Peon)and Unskilled Labour – PB – 1, 5200-20200 + Rs. 1900 (GP)