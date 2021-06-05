Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Bumper vacancies for Class 10th, 12th pass candidates, check details here

The opportunity to serve your nation could be through different ways and one is to join the armed forces. The Indian Army is going to start its recruitment rally 2021 soon. The recruitment rally 2021 will flag-off to select candidates in various categories such as soldier clerk, storekeeper technical, soldier tech NA (AMC)/ NA (Vet), sepoy pharma, soldier (General Duty) (All Arms), and soldier nursing assistant (AMC).

The interested candidates need to login and register on the official website- https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/

Recruitment Rally 2021 (Rajasthan)

The Army Recruitment Rally will be held for candidates of Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts for Sol Clk/SKT, Sol/ NA/ NA Vet, Sepoy Pharma from July 11 to August 2 at Kayad Vishram Sthali, Ajmer. Online registration is mandatory and is open till Jun 27. Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered email.

Recruitment Rally 2021 (Punjab)

The Army Recruitment Rally will be held for candidates from districts of Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala, Mansa, Sangrur, and Patiala between August 6 and August 20 at 1 ADSR grounds (Opposite Flying Club, Patiala-Sangrur Road), Patiala. Gates will be opened by 4 am and closed by 9 am on each day. Online registration is mandatory and will open from June 6 till July 20. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered email from July 21 to August 5.

Recruitment Rally 2021 (Gujarat)

The Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of districts Anand, Valsad, Tapi, Dangs, Navasari, Sabarkantha, Vadodra, Mehsana, Surat, Banaskantha, Narmada, Mahisagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Aravali, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Kheda, Dahod, Panchmahals & UTs of Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli from August 5 to August 22 at Kanelav Sports Complex, Godhra, Panchmahal. Online registration is mandatory and will be open from June 6 and close on July 20. Candidates can log in after July 21 and take a printout of the admit card which is mandatory to carry to the Rally Site. Admit Card for the rally will be sent through registered email from July 21 to August 4.