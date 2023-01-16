Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Apply for 91 SSC posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check selection process

File photo

Indian Army is inviting applications for the Short Service Commission course. Eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness can apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The registration process has begun on January 11 and will close on February 9, 2023.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

SSC (Tech): 61 men

SSCW (Tech): 32 women

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

SSC: Candidates who have completed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

SSCW: Candidates who have completed Graduation in any discipline for Non-Technical and B.E/B.Tech in any engineering stream for Technical.

The age limit for SSC Tech is 20 to 27 years of age and for Widows is a maximum of 35 years of age as on October 1, 2023.

How to Apply: Applications will only be accepted online on website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Click on ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registration is not required, if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates, SSB interview and Stage 2. Candidates who will clear Stage 2 will have to appear for a medical examination.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Notification