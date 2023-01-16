Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Apply for 91 SSC posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check selection process

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Apply for 91 SSC posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check selection process
File photo

Indian Army is inviting applications for the Short Service Commission course. Eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness can apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The registration process has begun on January 11 and will close on February 9, 2023. 

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

SSC (Tech): 61 men
SSCW (Tech): 32 women

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

SSC: Candidates who have completed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.
SSCW: Candidates who have completed Graduation in any discipline for Non-Technical and B.E/B.Tech in any engineering stream for Technical.
The age limit for SSC Tech is 20 to 27 years of age and for Widows is a maximum of 35 years of age as on October 1, 2023.

How to Apply: Applications will only be accepted online on website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Click on ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registration is not required, if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates, SSB interview and Stage 2. Candidates who will clear Stage 2 will have to appear for a medical examination.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 576 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.