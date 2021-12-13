Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 40 posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in – Details here

Indian Army recently released an Official Notification for Engineering Graduates for 135th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135) commencing in Jul 2022 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. Interested candidates can apply on or before January 04, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army TGC 134th Course Details

Post: 135th Technical Graduates Course (TGC) (commencing in Jul 2022)

No. of Vacancy: 40

Pay Scale: 56100 – 1,77,500/- Level 10

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancies details

Civil/ Building Construction Technology: 09

Architecture: 01

Mechanical: 05

Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics: 03

Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ MSc Computer Science: 08

Information Technology: 03

Electronics & Telecommunication: 01

Telecommunication: 01

Electronics & Communication: 02

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics: 01

Electronics: 01

Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation: 01

Production: 01

Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/Industrial Engg & Mgt: 01

Opto Electronics: 01

Automobile Engg: 01

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have passed the relevant Engineering Degree course or in the final year of Engineering Degree course.

Age Limit: 20 to 27 years

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website joinindianarmy.nic.in from December 06, 2021, to January 04, 2022.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET, SSB Interview and Medical Exam.

Indian Army Notification 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: December 06, 2021

Last date for online application submission: January 04, 2022