Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for technical and other posts - Check eligibility, last date, other details

Indian Army is inviting applications for the Army Recruitment Rally across various districts in India for various posts. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The applications are invited for several posts including Sepoy, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Technical, among others.

The Army Recruitment Rally is being held for Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh candidates. Eligible can first do the online registration which is a must to take part in the Army Recruitment Rally.

Check all the details below:

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Post: Sepoy Pharma

Army Recruitment Rally dates: September 16 to September 30

Rally Place: New Amritsar Military Station (NAMS) Khasa Cantonment, Amritsar.

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 31.

Education Qualification: 10+2/Intermediate exam pass and qualified in D Pharma with minimum 55% in aggregate and registered with State Pharmacy Council/ Pharmacy Council of India. Individuals qualified in B Pharma with minimum 50% marks and registered with the State Pharmacy Council / Pharmacy Council of India will also be eligible

Notification: joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Haryana

Posts: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical.

Army Recruitment Rally dates: December 14 to 31

Rally Place: Bhim Stadium in Bhiwani.

Registration: Online registration is required and is open till August 13.

Education Qualification: 10+2/Intermediate exam pass and qualified in D Pharma with minimum 55% in aggregate and registered with State Pharmacy Council/ Pharmacy Council of India. Individuals qualified in B Pharma with minimum 50% marks and registered with the State Pharmacy Council / Pharmacy Council of India will also be eligible.

Notification: joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Rohtak

Posts: Soldier Technical (Male) / (Aviation) (‘X’ Group) (Male) / Nursing Assistant (Male) / Nursing Assistant Veterinary (Male)

Army Recruitment Rally dates: August 20 to September 3

Rally Place: Rajeev Gandhi Sports Complex in Rohtak

Registration: Online registration is required and is open till August 13.

It must be noted that only candidates from Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh and Rewari districts can apply.

Education Qualification: Class 10th pass with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% marks in each subject. For Boards following grading system minimum of D Grade (33%- 40%) in individual subjects or equivalent of grade which contains 33% and overall aggregate in C2 Grade or equivalent corresponding of 45% in aggregate including additional subjects included in aggregate by the Board.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Himachal Pradesh

Posts: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesmen

Army Recruitment Rally dates: March 2, 2022, to March 14, 2022.

Rally Place: PRITHI Military Station, Averipatti, Rampur Bushar, Shimla.

Registration: Online registration is required and is open till August 28.

In this rally, the candidates from Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur districts only can apply.

Notification: joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Andhra Pradesh

Posts: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Technical (Aviation and Amn Examiner), Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant and Nursing Assistant (Veterinary), Soldier Clerk and Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman

Army Recruitment Rally dates: August 16 to 31.

Rally Place: Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Registration: Online registration is required and will close on August 3.

Notification: joinindianarmy.nic.in

In this Army Recruitment rally, only six Andhra districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Puducherry’s Yanam districts can apply.