ICSI CS Professional December result declared at icsi.edu, know how to check scores

ICSI December 2023 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the Company Secretary (CS) Professional Programme exam result today. ICSI CS exam was held in December 2023. Candidates can download their scorecards from the website icsi.edu.

Manisha Murarimohan Ghosh secured the first rank, followed by Aditi Jain at the second and Khushi Mukesh Jain at the third spot.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2023 result: Steps to check

Visit the official website icsi.edu.

Go to the CS Professional result link

Enter your details and log in.

Download your marks sheet.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) will be uploaded on the website of the institute http://www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued”, reads the official notification.