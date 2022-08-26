ICAR 2022: Last date today to apply for ICAR AIEEA at icar.nta.nic.in, details here

File photo

ICAR Exam 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) to conclude the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2022 application process today (August 26). Candidates can apply through the official website – icar.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the exam fee is also today August 26, by 11:50 pm. ICAR to conduct the entrance exam in the month of September.

ICAR AIEEA (UG) exam will be conducted on September 13,14 and 15, 2022, and ICAR AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D) will be conducted on September 20, 2022.

Online submission of applications for ICAR Entrance Exams 2022 for admission to UG, PG, and Ph.D programmes for the academic session 2022-23 were held from July 20 to August 19, 2022, at icar.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can apply for ICAR 2022 till August 26 ( 5 PM) and pay the application fee up to 11.50 pm till August 26, 2022.

ICAR Registration 2022: Important Dates

Last date to submit ICAR exam form: August 26, 2022 (by 5 pm)

Last date to pay exam fee: August 26, 2022 (by 11:50 pm)

ICAR 2022 form correction date: August 28 to 31, 2022

ICAR 2022 exam date: September 13,14,15 and 20, 2022