Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

ICAR 2022: Last date today to apply for ICAR AIEEA at icar.nta.nic.in, details here

NTA will conclude the application process for All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2022 on August 26.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

ICAR 2022: Last date today to apply for ICAR AIEEA at icar.nta.nic.in, details here
File photo

ICAR Exam 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) to conclude the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2022 application process today (August 26). Candidates can apply through the official website – icar.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the exam fee is also today August 26, by 11:50 pm. ICAR to conduct the entrance exam in the month of September. 

ICAR AIEEA (UG) exam will be conducted on September 13,14 and 15, 2022, and ICAR AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D) will be conducted on September 20, 2022.

Online submission of applications for ICAR Entrance Exams 2022 for admission to UG, PG, and Ph.D programmes for the academic session 2022-23 were held from July 20 to August 19, 2022, at icar.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can apply for ICAR 2022 till August 26 ( 5 PM) and pay the application fee up to 11.50 pm till August 26, 2022.

ICAR Registration 2022: Important Dates
Last date to submit ICAR exam form: August 26, 2022 (by 5 pm)
Last date to pay exam fee: August 26, 2022 (by 11:50 pm)
ICAR 2022 form correction date: August 28 to 31, 2022
ICAR 2022 exam date: September 13,14,15 and 20, 2022

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Indian soldiers shake a leg with Pakistani soldiers to Sidhu Moosewala’s song at LoC
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.