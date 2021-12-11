IBPS SO Prelims 2021: Admit card released at ibps.in exam on December 26 – Direct link here

IBPS SO Prelims 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the admit card for Specialist Officer Prelims 2021 on the official website. The admit card has been released for the IBPS SO Prelims Exam which is scheduled to be held on December 26, 2021. Candidates can download the admit card on the official website, ibps.in.

The link to download the admit cards will remain active till December 26, 2021, on the official website.

The IBPS SO Preliminary Exam 2021 is being conducted to fill up a total of 1828 vacancies. These posts include IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and Marketing Officer (Scale I).

Steps to download the IBPS SO Prelims admit card