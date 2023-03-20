Search icon
Tina Dabi to Aishwarya Sheoran: Most popular IAS officers on social media, their education qualification, UPSC exam rank

Tina Dabi, who was UPSC topper in 2015, had pursued a degree in Political Science from DU.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

IAS success stories: UPSC exam is considered by many as one of the toughest exams in the world and rightly so because every year lakhs of students appear for UPSC exam to become IAS officer and only a few hundred out of them succeed in cracking UPSC exam. Most of the IAS officers are well-qualified individuals who get education from good institutes before appearing for UPSC exam. In this article, we will take a look at the educational qualification of some popular IAS officers in India. The list includes IAS officers like Tina Dabi, Aishwarya Sheoran, Tanu Jain and others.

Tina Dabi

IAS officer Tina Dabi has completed her schooling from Carmel Convent School in Bhopal. She finished her university education from Lady Shri Ram College in New Delhi. Tina Dabi, who was UPSC topper in 2015, had pursued a degree in Political Science from DU.

Aishwarya Sheoran

IAS officer Aishwarya Sheoran has completed her schooling from Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi. Aishwarya had secured 97.5% marks in Class 12 and was school topper. She has graduated from Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce. Aishwarya Sheoran was a model before she decided to prepare for UPSC exam. Aishwarya Sheoran succeeded in securing 93rd rank in the UPSC exam in first attempt.

Tanu Jain

IAS officer Tanu Jain has completed her BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) degree from Subharthi Medical College, Meerut. She got 648th rank in 2014 UPSC exam.

Ria Dabi

IAS officer Ria Dabi is sister of Tina Dabi, who is also an IAS officer. Ria Dabi had cracked UPSC exam in 2020 and got 15th rank. Ria Dabi has completed her graduation from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College.

Pari Bishnoi

Pari Bishnoi completed her schooling from St. Mary's Convent School in Ajmer and has finished her graduation from University of Delhi's Indraprastha College for Women. Pari Bishnoi has completed her master's in political science from MDS University, Ajmer. Pari Bishnoi succeeded in clearing her UPSC exam in third attempt with All India Rank 30.

