IAS Srushti Deshmukh's UPSC marksheet goes viral on social media, check her marks in different subjects

Twitter
Headlines

'Accept nahi karte yeh...': Shahid Kapoor says he was never truly accepted in Bollywood, was treated 'really badly'

Viral video: Woman dances to Khalasi in office, internet fumes over co-workers' 'dead reaction'

Alanna Panday announces pregnancy, flaunts baby bump in wholesome video with husband Ivor McCray

Viral video: 'Ice cream dabeli' is the new nightmare in fusion foodville

This pan-India actress refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan, rejected Baazigar for this reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Accept nahi karte yeh...': Shahid Kapoor says he was never truly accepted in Bollywood, was treated 'really badly'

Viral video: Woman dances to Khalasi in office, internet fumes over co-workers' 'dead reaction'

Alanna Panday announces pregnancy, flaunts baby bump in wholesome video with husband Ivor McCray

6 flop remakes of Bollywood blockbusters

Health benefits of flaxseeds

AI imagines Mughal Emperor Shahjahan on Takht-e-Taus (Peacock Throne)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Alanna Panday announces pregnancy, flaunts baby bump in wholesome video with husband Ivor McCray

This pan-India actress refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan, rejected Baazigar for this reason

Laapataa Ladies review: Kiran Rao aces her comeback with fun, sharp, moving film made even better by its young actors

HomeEducation

Education

IAS Srushti Deshmukh's UPSC marksheet goes viral on social media, check her marks in different subjects

Srushti's social media presence extends to providing guidance and motivation to UPSC candidates, highlighting the importance of strategic preparation.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 01:11 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Srushti Deshmukh's journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and dedication. As an IAS officer, she serves as an inspiration to many aspirants. Known for her academic achievements and success in the UPSC exam, her marksheets have even gone viral.

Srushti's social media presence extends to providing guidance and motivation to UPSC candidates, highlighting the importance of strategic preparation. According to her, with the right approach, success in the IAS exam is not as daunting as it may seem. Academic excellence has always been her forte, as evidenced by her impressive scores in Class 10 and 12. She got 10 CGPA in the Class 10 exam and passed her 12th board exams with 93.4% marks.

Having secured AIR 5 in her first attempt at the UPSC exam, Srushti stands out as a role model among aspiring civil servants. With over two million followers on Instagram, she actively engages with her audience, sharing insights into her personal and public life.



A native of Kasturba Nagar, Bhopal, Srushti was born in 1995 to Jayant and Sunita Deshmukh. Her academic journey took her to Carmel Convent School in BHEL, Bhopal, where she excelled with a remarkable 93.4% in her 12th board exams.

Despite initially aiming for an engineering degree from IIT, Srushti pursued Chemical Engineering at Bhopal's Lakshmi Narain College of Technology after not clearing the IIT entrance exam. Balancing her engineering studies with UPSC preparation was no easy feat, but she dedicated significant time and energy to both endeavors.

With unwavering support from her family, including her mother, a teacher, and her father, an engineer, Srushti had a conducive environment to thrive. They never questioned her choices, but instead nurtured a healthy environment for her personal growth.

In her interview, Srushti revealed that daily newspaper reading and watching Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV) were key in her UPSC preparation. Additionally, she made effective use of online study materials.

Beyond academics, Srushti enjoys music and makes time for daily yoga practice. Married to Dr. Nagarjun B Gowda, also an IAS officer, she continues to inspire others with her remarkable achievements.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet engineer who left job to crack UPSC, failed 5 times, worked as data entry operator to pay fees then...

Niranjan Hiranandani, his son Darshan Hiranandani fail to appear before ED in FEMA violation case due to...

'My marriage was fake...': Viral 'Reel wala Dulha' reveals truth behind his wedding

Meet man who once sold purses, went on to build Rs 444 crore company, he is from...

Highest paid Indian CEO with Rs 1800 crore salary package may be fired or will resign, market veteran believes...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE