IAS Srushti Deshmukh's UPSC marksheet goes viral on social media, check her marks in different subjects

Srushti Deshmukh's journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and dedication. As an IAS officer, she serves as an inspiration to many aspirants. Known for her academic achievements and success in the UPSC exam, her marksheets have even gone viral.

Srushti's social media presence extends to providing guidance and motivation to UPSC candidates, highlighting the importance of strategic preparation. According to her, with the right approach, success in the IAS exam is not as daunting as it may seem. Academic excellence has always been her forte, as evidenced by her impressive scores in Class 10 and 12. She got 10 CGPA in the Class 10 exam and passed her 12th board exams with 93.4% marks.

Having secured AIR 5 in her first attempt at the UPSC exam, Srushti stands out as a role model among aspiring civil servants. With over two million followers on Instagram, she actively engages with her audience, sharing insights into her personal and public life.





A native of Kasturba Nagar, Bhopal, Srushti was born in 1995 to Jayant and Sunita Deshmukh. Her academic journey took her to Carmel Convent School in BHEL, Bhopal, where she excelled with a remarkable 93.4% in her 12th board exams.

Despite initially aiming for an engineering degree from IIT, Srushti pursued Chemical Engineering at Bhopal's Lakshmi Narain College of Technology after not clearing the IIT entrance exam. Balancing her engineering studies with UPSC preparation was no easy feat, but she dedicated significant time and energy to both endeavors.

With unwavering support from her family, including her mother, a teacher, and her father, an engineer, Srushti had a conducive environment to thrive. They never questioned her choices, but instead nurtured a healthy environment for her personal growth.

In her interview, Srushti revealed that daily newspaper reading and watching Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV) were key in her UPSC preparation. Additionally, she made effective use of online study materials.

Beyond academics, Srushti enjoys music and makes time for daily yoga practice. Married to Dr. Nagarjun B Gowda, also an IAS officer, she continues to inspire others with her remarkable achievements.