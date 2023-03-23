IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, salary offered Rs 30,000

File photo

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Indian Air Force's (IAF) Agniveervayu recruitment process to conclude soon. The last date to apply for IAF Agniveer is March 31. The IAF Agniveervayu recruitment exam will be conducted from May 20 onwards. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The applications are invited from only unmarried Indian male and female candidates.

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Candidates must have a minimum 50% marks in Mathematics, Physics, and English from a recognised board are required for students who completed their 12th grade in the Science stream to be eligible. Students pursuing engineering diplomas should have a minimum of 50%. And 50% in a two-year vocational degree that included two non-vocational subjects, math and physics.

Other than in the Science Stream: Candidates must have a minimum 50% on the 12th-grade exam is required. And the requirement of a minimum of 50% in the English subject.

Pay Allowance: Agniveervayu enrolled under this Scheme will be paid an Agniveer package of Rs. 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, Risk and Hardship allowances (as applicable in IAF), Dress and Travel allowances will be paid. Perks such as ration, clothing, accommodation and Leave Travel Concession (LTC) shall also be provided as per the existing rules

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: how to apply

Candidates are to fill out ONLINE Applications by logging on to agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

During online registration, the following documents are to be uploaded as applicable by respective candidates: -

(a) Class 10th /matriculation passing certificate.

(b) Intermediate/10+2 or equivalent mark sheet

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Notification