HSSC Recruitment Exam 2021: Haryana Police Commando admit card 2021 released â€“ Direct link

HSSC Haryana Police Commando admit card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) admit card and PMT/PST schedule for the recruitment examination 2021 of the post of male constable (Commando Wing) have been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in.

HSSC will conduct the Commando PMT/ PST against Advt No 2/2021, Cat. No. 01 from August 21 to 26. The venue of the exam is Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula (Entry from Gate No. 2).

Download PMT/PST schedule of the HSSC male constable (Commando Wing)-2021 exam: hssc.gov.in/

Download HSSC male constable (Commando Wing)-2021 exam admit card: adv22021.hryssc.in

How to download HSSC male constable exam admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSSC

Step 2: Log in with the required details

Step 3: The admit card for the HSSC recruitment exam will open up on the screen.

Step 4: Download the HSSC admit card

Step 5: Get a hard copy for future reference.