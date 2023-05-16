HBSE Haryana class 10 results 2023 DECLARED: Check pass percentage and topper list | Photo: File (Image for representation)

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has declared the class 10 results today with an overall passing percentage of 65.43%. Students can visit the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in to check out the Class 10 results 2023. According to the official information, the girl students have outshined the boys with a passing percentage of 69.81 percent in the 10th board exam is 69.81 percent, compared to 61.42 percent for boys.

Private schools have appeared to be doing better than government schools academically in Haryana Class 10 Board Exams. Private schools have an overall pass rate of 75.65% and Rewari district has topped Class 10 Board Exams 2023.

HBSE Haryana class 10 results 2023: Topper list

Varsha- 498 marks

Himesh- 498 marks

Sonu- 498 marks

According to the HBSE Class 10 results, 91,772 of the 1,49,439 boys who took the exam passed, while an impressive 95,629 of the 1,36,986 girls who registered for the course did as well. 1,87,401 of the 2,86,425 pupils who showed up for the exam qualified, 37,342 obtained compartment, and 61,682 candidates were unsuccessful.