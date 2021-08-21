GUJCET 2021 result likely to be declared today at gseb.org - Steps to check, direct link

The GUJCET 2021 result is likely to be announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) today (August 21) on gseb.org.

GUJCET is conducted for students, seeking admission to Engineering and Pharmacy programmes in government and private institutes of Gujarat. The exam comprises subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Candidates who have qualified can now participate in ACPC counselling to get admission in UG engineering and pharmacy courses.

Marks obtained in Class 10 will carry a 40% weightage in admission this year. Usually, the result of Class 12 board carries 60% weightage.

How to check GUJCET 2021 result

Step 1: Visit the official website - gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the relevant link for the result.

Step 3: Enter the 6 digit seat number.

Step 4: Click on the ‘go’ button.

The merit list for the registered candidates will be released on September 1, 2021.